Insider Buying: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Purchases $15,135.12 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 143 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.84 per share, with a total value of $15,135.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $132,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

