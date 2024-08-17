Insider Selling: Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Sells $25,740.66 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $25,740.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yuval Harry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $54,693.42.

On Friday, May 24th, Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE:HIPO opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 79.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,459 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hippo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hippo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

