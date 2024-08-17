Insider Selling: Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Sells $16,660.00 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $16,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metallus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $16.45 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $714.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

