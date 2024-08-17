Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $309,387.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,973,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,697,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $159.91 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

