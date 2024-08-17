Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $17,318.70 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 63 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total transaction of $17,318.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SAM stock opened at $282.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

