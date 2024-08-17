Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.94 and last traded at $73.01. Approximately 102,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,459,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,302.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Insmed by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 228,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

