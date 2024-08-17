Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Intapp Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intapp by 498.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

