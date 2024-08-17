Intapp’s (INTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Intapp Trading Up 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631 in the last ninety days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intapp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

