Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 2.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.39. 17,135,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 51,821,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.