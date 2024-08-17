Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.