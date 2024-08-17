Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 125,577 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $292,482.39.

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $493.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

