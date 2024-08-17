Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $15.16 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $378.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

