Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $61,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $59,713,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $41,475,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

