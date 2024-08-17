InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 480,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 108,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

