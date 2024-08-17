IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for IO Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 987,654 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

