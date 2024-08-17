IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 34.0% in July

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

