iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $557.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.