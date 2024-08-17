iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 421,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 69,552 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BGRN opened at $47.78 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1637 per share. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.