Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JBS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. JBS has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.39%.
JBS Increases Dividend
About JBS
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JBS
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.