JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

NASDAQ JD opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,601,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

