Jeffrey B. Lamkin Buys 2,567 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin purchased 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $58,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,234.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

