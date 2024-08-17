JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $15.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,619,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 195,841 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

