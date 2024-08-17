Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of KPLT opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

About Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.