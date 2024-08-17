Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.
Katapult Trading Down 11.5 %
Shares of KPLT opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
