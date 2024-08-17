Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $83.50 at Piper Sandler

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $83.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

