Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $417.59 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $417.59 million and $4.06 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,646.23 or 0.04477958 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 256,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 256,244.22045808 with 256,256.06714103 in circulation. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,648.64283152 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,630,482.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.