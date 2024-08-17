Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.61 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

