Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.
Kimball Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ KE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
