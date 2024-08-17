Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ KE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $429.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

About Kimball Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 569,015 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 122,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 121,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Featured Stories

