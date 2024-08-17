Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.52% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

KE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

KE stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 121,076 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 142,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

