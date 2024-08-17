Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

