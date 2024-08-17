Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.42.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,928,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $227.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.49. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.