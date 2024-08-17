Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LH opened at $227.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.49.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

