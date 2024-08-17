Lear Co. (LEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on September 23rd

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear has raised its dividend by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $16.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lear has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.