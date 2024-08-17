Lear Co. (LEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on September 23rd

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Lear has raised its dividend by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $16.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.
Lear Stock Performance
Lear stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lear has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.
View Our Latest Research Report on LEA
Insider Activity at Lear
In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lear
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.