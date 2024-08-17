LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.75 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

