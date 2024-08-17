Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 7,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 225,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 in the second quarter worth $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth $5,488,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at $6,777,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

