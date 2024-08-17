Litecoin Cash Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $17.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,576,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,566,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00414543 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

