Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target Cut to $4.25

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LAAC opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $424.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at about $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

