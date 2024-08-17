Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target Cut to $4.25

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 6.0 %
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at about $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
