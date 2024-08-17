LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $38,573.92 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Down 3.5 %

LivePerson stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 523,694 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,313,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivePerson

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.