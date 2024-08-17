Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2,085.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.