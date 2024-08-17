Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 261 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,586,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,020 shares of company stock valued at $93,595,347 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

BLK opened at $872.49 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $802.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

