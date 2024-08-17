Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires New Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.29 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

