Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 75 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

