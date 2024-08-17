Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chemours were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 1,969.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

