Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 25,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

SBR opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $72.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

