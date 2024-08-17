Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $137.43 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $378.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

