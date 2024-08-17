Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $186,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $285.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

