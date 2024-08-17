Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,367,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

