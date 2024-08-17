Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $924,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

