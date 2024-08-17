Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $249,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after buying an additional 290,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

