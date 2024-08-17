Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases Shares of 550 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

