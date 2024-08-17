Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,710 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

